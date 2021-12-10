BrightView Holdings Inc (BV): Price Up $0.09 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.66)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BV

Currently, BV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.66%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BV ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Agriculture stocks.

BV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BV’s price is up $0.09 (0.66%) from the day prior. BV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BV’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BV: Daily RSI Analysis For BV, its RSI is now at 61.9835.

BV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

