Brinker International Inc (EAT): Price Down $-0.6 (-1.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.66 (-1.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EAT

At the moment, EAT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.66 (-1.48%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EAT has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EAT ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

EAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EAT’s price is down $-0.6 (-1.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows EAT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EAT: Daily RSI Analysis For EAT, its RSI is now at 35.4701.

EAT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

