Brinker International Inc (EAT): Price Down $-2.07 (-4.23)% Over Past Day, Up $3.23 (7.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EAT

At the moment, EAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.23 (7.38%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, EAT ranks 60th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EAT’s price is down $-2.07 (-4.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on EAT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Brinker International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EAT: Daily RSI Analysis EAT’s RSI now stands at 40.5172.

EAT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For EAT News Traders

Investors and traders in EAT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 19th

ACCD, EAT, ILMN, MAXN, and TM have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 19, 2021

