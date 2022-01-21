Brinks Co (BCO): Price Now Near $70.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BCO

Currently, BCO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. BCO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BCO ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

BCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BCO’s price is down $-0.81 (-1.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BCO has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Brinks Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BCO: Daily RSI Analysis BCO’s RSI now stands at 3.012.

BCO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error