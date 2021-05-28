Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Price Now Near $66; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BMY

Currently, BMY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, BMY ranks 124th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BMY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BMY’s price is up $0.3 (0.45%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BMY’s price action over the past 90 days.