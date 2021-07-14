Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Price Now Near $67.74; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BMY

At the time of this writing, BMY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BMY ranks 39th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

BMY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BMY’s price is up $0.3 (0.44%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BMY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BMY: Daily RSI Analysis BMY’s RSI now stands at 91.4286.

BMY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For BMY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BMY may find value in this recent story:

Is BMY Stock A Buy As Shares Surge On Promising Cancer Treatment Data?

Is BMY stock a buy after Bristol Myers Squibb said a cancer drug called Breyanzi outperformed the standard treatment in patients with a form of lymphoma?

