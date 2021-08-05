Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Price Now Near $68.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BMY

At the moment, BMY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BMY ranks 275th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

BMY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BMY’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.26%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BMY has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BMY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BMY: Daily RSI Analysis BMY’s RSI now stands at 56.4551.

BMY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

