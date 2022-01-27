Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $178,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $53,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).