British American Tobacco plc (BTI): Price Now Near $38.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BTI

At the moment, BTI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Tobacco Products stocks, BTI ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BTI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BTI’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.94%) from the day prior. BTI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. British American Tobacco plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.