BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 588 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

