British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $522.07

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.07 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 539.60 ($7.34). British Land shares last traded at GBX 528.40 ($7.19), with a volume of 1,387,328 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.40) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 522.07. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also