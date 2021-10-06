Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX): Price Down $-0.43 (-1.89)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-0.76)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BRX

At the moment, BRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BRX has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BRX ranks 139th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

BRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BRX’s price is down $-0.43 (-1.89%) from the day prior. BRX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on BRX; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BRX: Daily RSI Analysis BRX’s RSI now stands at 0.

BRX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

