Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX): Price Up $0.37 (1.58)% Over Past Day, Up $0.22 (0.93)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BRX

At the moment, BRX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.93%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BRX has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, BRX ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BRX’s price is up $0.37 (1.58%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BRX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BRX: Daily RSI Analysis BRX’s RSI now stands at 80.4598.

BRX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

