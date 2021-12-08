Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL): Price Up $0.03 (0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BNL

At the time of this writing, BNL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on BNL; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BNL ranks 87th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

BNL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BNL’s price is up $0.03 (0.12%) from the day prior. BNL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BNL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BNL: Daily RSI Analysis BNL’s RSI now stands at 100.

BNL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

