Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $168.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com