Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.07 Million

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report $706.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.00 million and the lowest is $704.20 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $236.32 on Friday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

