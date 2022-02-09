Brokerages Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.89. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 814,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

