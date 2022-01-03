Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $30.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

