Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post $9.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $9.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.25 and the lowest is $8.00. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $5.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $37.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $42.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithia Motors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,184. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

