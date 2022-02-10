Brokerages Expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skeena Resources.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $7,301,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com