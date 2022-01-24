Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price at $19.68

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Aecon Group stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool