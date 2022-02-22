Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target at $60.71

Body

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.45. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

