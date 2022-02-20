Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $55.31

Body

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in KB Home by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 38.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

