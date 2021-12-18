Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,481. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

