Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $266.93

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.80.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,510,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

