Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $163.16

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,773 shares of company stock worth $629,428 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $294.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

