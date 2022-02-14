Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 168.08

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.08 ($2.27).

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 135.94 ($1.84) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

