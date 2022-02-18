Brokers Offer Predictions for PhenixFIN Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PhenixFIN in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PFX opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47. The company has a market cap of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $44.00.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PhenixFIN by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth $4,810,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

