Brokers Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $935,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading