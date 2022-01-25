Brokers Set Expectations for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Shares of ALV opened at $97.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

