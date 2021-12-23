Brokers Set Expectations for Braze Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Braze in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

