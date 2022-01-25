Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.74.

CNI stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?