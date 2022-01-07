Brokers Set Expectations for Xos Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of XOS in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

XOS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. XOS has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 35,560 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

