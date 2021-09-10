Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD): Price Now Near $6.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKD

At the moment, BKD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on BKD; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, BKD ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BKD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BKD’s price is down $-0.09 (-1.31%) from the day prior. BKD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BKD: Daily RSI Analysis BKD’s RSI now stands at 33.3333.

BKD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For BKD News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BKD may find value in this recent story:

Brookdale Reports August 2021 Occupancy

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for August 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market