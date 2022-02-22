Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Body

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

