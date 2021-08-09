Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BAM

At the moment, BAM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BAM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BAM ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

BAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BAM’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.04%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BAM has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BAM: Daily RSI Analysis BAM’s RSI now stands at 98.75.

BAM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

