Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM): Price Now Near $48.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BAM
Currently, BAM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BAM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Real Estate stocks, BAM ranks 51st in regards to today’s price percentage change.
BAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, BAM’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.59%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on BAM may find value in this recent story: Mall REITs: Only The Strong Shall Survive Photo by sefa ozel/E+ via Getty ImagesREIT Rankings: Mall REITs (Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management) Mall REIT Sector Overview Mall REITs have been the best-performing property sector this year, riding the vaccine-driven reopening rotation to gains of over 40% even as earnings results indicate ongoing distress…. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For BAM News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on BAM may find value in this recent story:
Mall REITs: Only The Strong Shall Survive
Photo by sefa ozel/E+ via Getty ImagesREIT Rankings: Mall REITs (Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management) Mall REIT Sector Overview Mall REITs have been the best-performing property sector this year, riding the vaccine-driven reopening rotation to gains of over 40% even as earnings results indicate ongoing distress….
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market