Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM): Price Now Near $48.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BAM

Currently, BAM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BAM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Real Estate stocks, BAM ranks 51st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BAM’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.59%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.