Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM): Price Up $0.33 (0.73)% Over Past Day, Up $0.36 (0.79)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BAM

Currently, BAM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (0.79%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on BAM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BAM’s price is up $0.33 (0.73%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BAM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

