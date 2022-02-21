Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Body

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

