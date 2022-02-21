Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Body

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

