Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

