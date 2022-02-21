Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Body

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAW opened at $32.67 on Monday. CS Disco Inc has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

