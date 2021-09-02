Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU): Price Now Near $42.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BBU

Currently, BBU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.19%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BBU has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, BBU ranks 19th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BBU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BBU’s price is up $0.33 (0.78%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BBU’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BBU: Daily RSI Analysis For BBU, its RSI is now at 55.7692.

BBU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

