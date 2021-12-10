Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU): Price Now Near $47.1; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BBU

At the time of this writing, BBU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BBU has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BBU ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

BBU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BBU’s price is up $0.07 (0.15%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BBU has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BBU’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BBU: Daily RSI Analysis For BBU, its RSI is now at 88.9921.

BBU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

