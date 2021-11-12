Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU): Price Now Near $50.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BBU

Currently, BBU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.85 (1.7%) from the hour prior. BBU has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BBU ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

BBU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BBU’s price is up $0.85 (1.7%) from the day prior. BBU has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Brookfield Business Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BBU: Daily RSI Analysis BBU’s RSI now stands at 100.

BBU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

