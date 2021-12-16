Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC): Price Now Near $66.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BIPC

At the moment, BIPC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.67%) from the hour prior. BIPC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BIPC ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

BIPC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BIPC’s price is up $0.44 (0.67%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BIPC has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on BIPC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BIPC: Daily RSI Analysis For BIPC, its RSI is now at 100.

BIPC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

