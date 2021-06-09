Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP): Price Down $-0.19 (-0.34)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BIP

At the time of this writing, BIP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BIP has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BIP ranks 80th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

BIP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BIP’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.34%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BIP has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BIP’s price action over the past 90 days.