Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP): Price Now Near $53.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BIP

At the moment, BIP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.06%) from the hour prior. BIP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BIP ranks 75th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

BIP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BIP’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.09%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.