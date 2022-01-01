Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,758,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

