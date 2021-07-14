Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC): Price Down $-0.22 (-0.56)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BEPC

At the moment, BEPC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. BEPC has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on BEPC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BEPC ranks 86th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

BEPC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BEPC’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.56%) from the day prior. BEPC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Brookfield Renewable Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BEPC: Daily RSI Analysis For BEPC, its RSI is now at 0.

BEPC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

